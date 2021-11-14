Paris Hilton’s wedding was a glamorous and star-studded affair. From family to close pals, all were seen in attendance. Paris undoubtedly stunned in her custom Oscar de la Renta for the wedding ceremony, but her longtime gal pal Kim Kardashian also grabbed everyone’s attention in a stunning strapless bodice with cut outs. Kim has shared a series of pictures flaunting her black strapless gown by Rick Owen. Tan artist Isabel Alysa, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and makeup artist Ariel was the team that put together Kim’s perfect look.

Kim Kardashian’s Look For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

