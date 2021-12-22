Fashion magazines 'GQ Korea' and 'Vogue Korea' released individual photoshoots and interviews from their upcoming January 2022 issue featuring the Bangtan Boys BTS. The boys wore Louis Vuitton summer/spring couture for the special edition. Kim Taehyung aka V treated his fans by posting a slew of snaps from his latest photoshoot for the fashion magazines, and undoubtedly he has dished out so many personalities in his snapshot. V can easily give the models a run for their money! BTS x GQ Korea January 2022 Edition New Photos OUT: K-Pop Idols Look Incredible in Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 Collection (See Pics). V In GQ Korea View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv) Kim Taehyung In Vogue x GQ Korea View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

