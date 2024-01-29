As seen on Kriti’s Instagram handle, the actress is rocking a sleek coordinated grey one-shoulder top and flared pants combo that's tailored to perfection for the promotion of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She keeps it low-key on accessories with a belt and stylish gold hoop earrings. Her hair is done neatly in a half-up, half-down ponytail, and her makeup too is perfection, with a flawless base that makes her look radiant. Adding to her beauty is the subtle pop of pink on her eyes and lips, adding just the right amount of colour for this look. This is the chic boardroom look we’ve all been waiting for! Kriti Sanon Gets Winter Fashion Right in a Full-Sleeve Red Dress for 'Gulaab' Song Launch, View Pics of Gorgeous Actress.

View Kriti Sanon’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIFRA (@kritisanon)

