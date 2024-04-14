Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh recently graced the runway at a fashion show curated by Manish Malhotra, celebrating the timeless elegance of Banarasi sarees and Indian craftsmanship. Both actors exuded grace and charm in their traditional ensembles, with Kriti stunning in a red lehenga adorned with a golden border, stealing the spotlight effortlessly. Meanwhile, Ranveer showcased his signature style, opting for a dhoti paired with a sherwani, exuding class and sophistication. Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Manish Malhotra Offer Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon Look Elegant

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kriti Sanon and actor Ranveer Singh participate in a fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen' pic.twitter.com/eaR7CLehJR — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)