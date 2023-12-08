Actress Kriti Sanon recently wowed fans with a display of elegance and fierceness in a captivating black and white midi-dress. The actress seamlessly merged classic sophistication with modern style, showcasing her impeccable taste. Designed by Lobbster and priced at around Rs 36,105, the monochromatic black-tie dress featured a crisp sleeveless white top and a black calf-length skirt with a wrapped drape-like style and a sultry side slit, adding a touch of fierceness to Kriti's ensemble. The outfit was completed with an attached black tie, harmonising the overall appeal of the gorgeous diva. Kriti Sanon Reveals a Choreographer Shouted at Her in Front of 50 People, Says 'It was Very Rude and Terrible'.

Kriti Sanon's Latest Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

