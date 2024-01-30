Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned in the promotional activities for her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Off late, the actress has been serving us some stunning and trendy looks. In her latest appearance, Kriti flaunts her toned body in a lime green bodysuit with floral prints, paired seamlessly with coordinated pants. She sticks to her favourite radiant base while maintaining her signature pink lipstick. Adding a dash of glamour to her flawless look, Kriti adds a touch of silver eyeshadow this time. Her hair is elegantly styled in soft, tousled waves, enhancing the overall charm of her final look. Kriti Sanon Amps Up the Glam Quotient in One Shoulder Top and Flared Pants for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Promotions (See Pics).

View Kriti Sanon’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIFRA (@kritisanon)

