Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has not only carved a niche with her stellar performances but has also become a style icon. Recently, she turned heads with a stunning denim co-ord set for the promotion of her upcoming film; Kriti Sanon nails the denim-on-denim look for the promotion of her upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She combined a strapless denim corset top with a high-waist denim skirt. The look oozes relaxed yet elegant vibes. She gave her relaxed look an adventurous touch with massive silver hoop earrings. Tying everything together are vibrant pink pointed-toe pumps, adding a pop of colour to the chic outfit. Kriti's makeup is a testament to flawless yet natural beauty, with blushed pink hues accentuating her features and the glowing base allowing her natural radiance to shine through. The look is completed with gorgeous pink lipstick, perfectly complementing her overall aesthetic, and her open hairdo adds the finishing touch, with locks gently framing her face. Kriti Sanon Radiates Elegance in Red and Yellow Suit, Actress Celebrates Diwali with Lights, Colors, Flowers, and Punjabi Delights!

See Kriti Sanon's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

