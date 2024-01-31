Whether it's ethnic wear, western wear, or unique fusion pieces, Kriti Sanon knows how to master them all with effortless style. Embracing this trend, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress was recently spotted while promoting her upcoming film, captivating everyone in a stunning hot pink chiffon saree. The ensemble featured a classy glitter border, elevating its overall allure, while delicate bead droplets added a touch of feminine elegance. Complementing the vibrant drape, Kriti opted for a matching pink modern bralette-style blouse. For her makeup, she kept it light and let her saree do the talking. To match her saree, Kriti went for a pair of pink juttis. Kriti Sanon is a Vision to Behold in Stunning Pink Saree Paired With Floral Blouse (See Pics).

Kriti Sanon In Saree:

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

