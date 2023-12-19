Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently seen in the city sporting a stylish black turtleneck shorts. She arrived with a chic flair, smiling at photographers with her hair down. Kriti waved at the paparazzi before entering her destination. The atmosphere was enhanced by the music of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's song 'Sunrise.' Kriti Sanon Reveals a Choreographer Shouted at Her in Front of 50 People, Says 'It was Very Rude and Terrible'.

Watch Kriti Sanon's Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)