Kriti Sanon wore a charming white halter neck dress with pink roses and a rose embellishment at the neckline for the promotions of her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It creates the perfect vibe for Rose Day. She paired it with white pumps, gold rings, and heart-shaped gold earrings. The rosy pink makeup on her eyes and lips complemented her look, and a neatly tied high ponytail completed her polished look. Kriti Sanon Amps Up the Glam Quotient in One Shoulder Top and Flared Pants for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Promotions (See Pics).

View Kriti Sanon’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

