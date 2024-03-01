Krystle D'Souza celebrated her birthday on March 1, 2024, in a winter wonderland, sharing delightful pictures from her birthday retreat with fans and followers on social media. Her cosy yet fashionable winter attire featured snug sweaters, trendy tights, colorful jackets, sunglasses, a crossbody bag, and winter boots. Her fun pictures made us wish we were part of her fun-filled vacation and birthday celebration. Krystle D'Souza Birthday: Five Jaw-Dropping Looks That Define Her Sizzling Style Quotient (View Pics & Watch Videos).

View Krystle Dsouza’s Birthday Celebration Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

