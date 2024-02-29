Erica Fernandes, famous for playing a doctor in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, recently took to social media to share a string of pictures from her beach getaway. Basking in the coastal serenity, the actress looks relaxed and radiant in a vibrant blue and pink bikini, flaunting her stunning physique. Opting for a minimalist approach, she accents her beach ensemble only with a chic pair of sunglasses. A subtle touch of blush on her cheeks and a rosy hue on her lips enhance her sun-kissed glow, while her cascading hair completes the effortlessly chic beach look. Erica Fernandes' All-Black, Blingy Outfit Is Equal Parts Stunning and Sensuous (View Pics).

View Erica Fernandes’ Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

