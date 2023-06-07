Kylie Jenner has always served major style and fitness goals. The beauty mogul and reality TV star has dropped new photos on Instagram and showed off her hot bod. Kylie sported bandeau top and low-rise jeans and clicked stunning mirror selfies. She completed her look with basic accessories, chic makeup and let hair down. While posting them, Kylie captioned the post as ‘need summer now’. Kylie Jenner in Paris! Beauty Mogul Steps Out for Lunch With Pals in a Black Halter-Neck Dress and She Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner’s Style

"Preciso do verão agora" Kylie Jenner via Instagram. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VFxWApsgu4 — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) June 6, 2023

