Fashion Mogul And Reality Star Kylie Jenner showed up on the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet with her daughter Stormi Webster to support her boyfriend, Rapper Travis Scott, who was nominated. Kylie wore a stunning bodycon dress by luxury brand Balmain; the dress had a naked illusion effect to it and looked incredibly sexy on Kylie. She kept her sleek and packed in an updo with a subtle glam. While Stormi wore a white one-shoulder dress and sneakers. Adorable videos of the couple walking with their daughter are winning hearts on the internet, and multiple fan pages have also posted images and videos from the awards. Doja Cat Is Dripping Gold in This Schiaparelli Gown For BBMAs 2022 With A Bare Chest And Golden Nipple Pasties (View Pics).

Checkout The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

How Adorable is Stormi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

Giving Major Power Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

