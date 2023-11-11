At 29, Mira Rajput Kapoor has curated a classic style sensibility that is truly timeless. Her penchant for fail-safe silhouettes is unmistakable. Recently, she graced her official Instagram account with an image, showcasing her stunning appearance in a bright yellow lehenga. Shahid Kapoor's wife exuded glamour in the backless, sexy choli adorned with gorgeous golden embellishments, highlight her toned figure. Both her lehenga and dupatta featured minimal golden embroidery, sparking endless conversations about her impeccable attire. When it comes to makeup, we applaud Mira for choosing subtle dewy tones, accompanied by plum lips and kohl-clad eyes. 'Just Looking Like a WOW' and 'Mouse Colour' Funny Memes and Jokes Leave the Entire Instagram Reel World in Frenzy! (Watch Viral Videos).

