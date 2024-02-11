Lady Gaga made a stylish entrance at a Los Angeles hotel ahead of Super Bowl 2024, donning a sassy black outfit paired with high boots, exuding a bold bad-girl vibe. Complementing her look with white hair and a matching clutch, Gaga's fashion statement captured attention. While the focus remains on the game, many are equally excited for the iconic Super Bowl halftime show, with Usher set to headline this year's spectacle. Justin Bieber Arrives in Las Vegas with Kim Kardashian and Family Ahead of Usher's Super Bowl 2024 Show.

Lady Gaga Video:

Lady Gaga is in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/BhHcNMicmI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2024

