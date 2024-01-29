This isn't the first time Kylie Jenner has styled her daughter Stormi Webster as her mini-me. Known for her fashion-forward choices, Jenner ensured both she and her daughter made a statement at the Jacquemus “LES SCULPTURES” show in Nice, France. Jenner donned a red velour mini dress with shoulder coverage, complemented by loose, wavy hair and minimal accessories—a small pair of golden earrings and a black shade. Meanwhile, her daughter was dressed in a coordinating shade of red, making a charming appearance alongside her mother at the fashion show. Kylie Jenner Twins With Daughter Stormi Webster On Their Italy Vacay! (See Pictures).

Kylie and Her Daughter Stormi:

