Lakme Fashion Week 2021 is here! With this, it means we get to see many Bollywood stars walking the runway for their respective brands. Today (October 10) marks the fifth day of the ongoing LFW and boy, the B-town beauties have nailed it on the ramp. As right from Malaika Arora in dazzling red, Chitrangada Singh in sky blue to Soha Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar in black, all the ladies sashayed down the runway and looked beautiful. Here, check it out, who walked for which designer. Lakme Fashion Week 2021 Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Badass as She Turns Showstopper for Anamika Khanna in an Asymmetrical Dress! (View Pics).

Malaika Arora in Annu’s Creation!

Malaika Arora at LFW 2021 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Divya Khosla Kumar in Sanjukta Dutta!

Divya Khosla Kumar at LFW 2021 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Chitrangada Singh in Shikha & Srishti!

Chitrangada Singh at LFW 2021 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Soha Ali Khan in Abstract By Megha Jain Madaan!

Soha Ali Khan at LFW 2021 (Photo Creditd: Yogen Shah)

