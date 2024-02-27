Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their adorable kids lit up Antonela's 36th birthday celebrations with their radiant smiles! Messi melted hearts with a sweet Instagram post: Happy birthday, Princess! I love you. Talk about adorable overload! For the party, Messi kept it cool and casual in white shorts and a grey-and-white tie-dye t-shirt, while Antonela rocked an effortlessly chic ensemble—a sleeveless white buttoned top paired with flared denim. With subtle makeup and a hint of gloss, she exuded effortless beauty. Together, the couple looked relaxed and happy, yet super chic! ‘Vacay’ Lionel Messi Enjoys Vacation With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Ahead of His Inter Miami Debut (See Pic).

Lionel and Family Celebrate His Wife, Antonela Roccuzzo’s 36th Birthday:

View Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s Pics Here:

