On the festive occasion of Lohri, fashion icon Sonam Kapoor set pulses racing with a series of stunning photos on Instagram. Wearing a vibrant red silk chanderi printed floral anarkali suit by Rohit Bahl, she exudes timeless elegance in the couture. Further, her ensemble gets elevated by her sleekly tied hair, chunky statement earrings and a touch of blush that perfectly complements her subtle makeup. Each element comes together to create a striking yet effortlessly graceful look, ideal for celebrating Lohri. Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Malaika Arora, Who Slayed In her Golden Manish Malhotra Saree?

Sonam Kapoor Slays in Traditional Outfit:

