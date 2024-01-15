Madhuri Dixit loves to weave fashionable magic with sarees and her latest outing on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is pure elegance. Well, as the Dhak-Dhak diva dropped gorgeous pics of herself draped in six yards and we are in love. From from tip to toe, she spells wow in the traditional outfit which she complemented with glass bangles, gold jewellery, neatly tied hairdo and gajra. Beyond the stunning attire, Madhuri Dixit exudes an aura of effortless grace and charm. Her radiant smile and infectious joy are the perfect finishing touches to her Makar Sankranti look. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous in Golden and Black Saree, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Madhuri Dixit Rocks a Vibrant Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)