Madhuri Dixit recently graced the Dance Deewane reality show in a stunning purple and rani pink silk saree. The Bandhej saree showcased intricate hand-embroidered dancing peacock motifs, complemented by vibrant summer hues. The 'gota' border, adorned with kiran, added an extra touch of elegance. Madhuri paired the saree with opulent jewellery and shared her latest look on Instagram. She captioned the post, "A pop of pink, a dash of grace." Check out her photos below! Madhuri Dixit Receives Lovey-Dovey Birthday Wish From Husband Shriram Nene (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

