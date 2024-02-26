Madhuri Dixit delighted fans on social media by sharing stunning photos of her outfit of the day. She looked radiant in a bright yellow churidar paired with a pink dupatta, setting a new standard for ethnic spring and summer fashion. The churidar featured intricate pink embroidery on the borders and the dupatta. Completing her ensemble, Madhuri accessorised with dusty gold platform heels, oxidised bangles, rings, and earrings. Her flawless makeup, featuring a dewy base and touches of red on her lips, cheeks, and eyes, was accentuated by a red bindi. With her hair cascading loosely over her shoulders, Madhuri epitomised elegance from head to toe. Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit, Looks Gorgeous in a White Saree for Reality Show Dance Deewane Shoot (View Pics).

View Madhuri Dixit’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

