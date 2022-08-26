Bollywood's 'Dhak-Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit is all set to judge the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and fans can't wait to see her. Now, the shooting of the show has begun as MD yesterday (August 25) shared a few pictures on Instagram that saw her in a Manish Malhotra desi wear all decked up for JDJ 10. From tip to toe, the actress looked divine in a shiny halter neck blouse paired with printed skirt from the house of Manish Malhotra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants: From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma to Faisal Shaikh – List of 12 Confirmed Participants for the Dance Reality Show!

Madhuri Dixit for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

