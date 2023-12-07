Madhuri Dixit radiated timeless charm in her contemporary black ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. The Bollywood icon wore a sparkly black, one-shoulder gown sculpted with ribbed textures from the fabric and featuring a knee-high slit. Madhuri chose to wear minimal diamond accessories to keep hold of the chic appeal and keep her luscious brown locks flowy style. The jhalak dikhhla jaa judge went for a glam makeup with a blush undertone and glossy beige lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of chic black strappy heels. Check Madhuri Dixit's alluring look below! IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit Honoured With ‘Special Recognition’ for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema!.

Madhuri's Enchanting Black Look!

