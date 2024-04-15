Madhuri Dixit continues to reign as a style icon. Known for her versatility, she effortlessly stuns fans in diverse looks. Whether it's a powerful pantsuit or a graceful saree, Madhuri exudes confidence and elegance. This time, she's captivated audiences with a vibrant neon saree, perfectly suited for the ongoing Chaitra Navratri celebrations. The sleeveless blouse adds a touch of modernity to the traditional six-yard attire. Not to miss, the stunning waist belt. Perfect and how! Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit Stuns in a Gold Saree for a Clothing Brand, View Pic.

Madhuri Dixit in Stunning Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)