Mahira Khan cast a spell on viewers with her latest post on Instagram. The actress shared photos of herself in a bright yellow saree and a pink blouse printed with yellow flowers by House of Masaba. To complete her ethnic look, she accessorised it with a combination of green and gold bangles, along with circular ethnic earrings. Her hair is tied in a neat bun. She kept her makeup minimal, with highlighted cheeks, a fresh pink lip hue, and a winged liner for a hint of drama. Pretty in Red! Mahira Khan Looks Stunning in a Floral printed Lehenga, Pakistani Actress Shares Beautiful Pics on Insta.

See Mahira Khan’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)