Malaika Arora is known for her bold and stylish choices, and she didn't disappoint at Natasha Poonawalla's party last night. Ditching the usual gown, she opted for a head-turning all-denim look that was equal parts chic and sexy. Arora rocked a denim bralette paired with a high-waisted mini skirt and blazer, showcasing her toned abs and long legs. The gold-toned accessories, mini bag and sexy heels added a touch of glam to the edgy ensemble. Her flawless makeup and sleek hairstyle completed the look, making her the epitome of fashion perfection. Filmfare Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Jahnvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nushrratt Bharuchha, and More Celebs Arrive in Style for 69th Filmfare Awards (View Pics).

Malaika Arora Attends Natasha Poonawalla's Party:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)