Malaika Arora has always made sure she impresses with her style. Be it hitting the gym or getting ready for a show, she is always on point. And well, the actress' latest set of clicks on social media in leopard-printed couture is beyond beautiful. Right from the sexy outfit, jewellery, makeup, hairdo, we love everything about it. Not to miss her poses, which are killer and how!

Malaika Arora in Amritraj Bora!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Hottie Indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

That Pose is Way too Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)