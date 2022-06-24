Malaika Arora who was recently papped at the airport along with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor looked like a bomb in Christian Dior. The actress for her flight was seen serving wow fashion as she opted for an oversized mini sweatshirt dress which she paired with a Louis Vuitton bag. From tip to toe, the lady looked elegant and we have no complain. Airport style done right! Malaika Arora Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Soars Temperature With All Her Outings (View Pics).

Malaika Arora:

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malla in Christian Dior:

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)