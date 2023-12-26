Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of glam, turned the city streets into her runway today as she arrived for the shoot of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Paparazzi cameras couldn't get enough of her dazzling OOTD, a shimmering sequin gown that transformed her into a real-life disco ball. From head to toe, Malla radiated sassy confidence. The body-hugging dress clung to her curves, complemented by her on point makeup. Further, her sleek tied-up hairdo added a touch of sophistication, while statement earrings provided the perfect finishing touch. Have a look! Bhumi Pednekar Exudes Royalty in Beige Golden Saree Paired With Layered Pearl Necklace (View Pics).

Malaika Arora Looks Hot in Shiny Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora 🔥🦋 (@malaikasuperfan)

