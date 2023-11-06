Malaika Arora is surely ageing like a fine wine! The actress, known for her fitness and fashion, recently turned muse for Wendell Rodricks x Amit Aggarwal's latest collab and she screams glam. In the photoshoot, the diva could be seen showing off ample cleavage as she rocks a neon green cape paired with coin-themed skirt. Not to miss, her red straighten locks, matching heels and subtle makeup. Indeed, she looks stunning. Check out her pics below! Fashion Faceoff: Shehnaaz Gill or Banita Sandhu, Who Wore This Rahul Mishra Outfit Better?

Malaika Arora Is Sight to Behold:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)