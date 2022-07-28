On July 27, Malaika Arora turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in Delhi and the outcome is amazing. As the hottie looked damn gorgeous while sashaying the ramp in an embellished sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Her confidence and sass is just wow! Rashmika Mandanna Sashays the Ramp in Gorg Red Embroidered Lehenga-Choli As She Turns Showstopper for Varun Bahl (View Pics).

Malaika Arora for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna:

Poser!

