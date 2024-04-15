Indian actress Malavika Mohanan, known for her captivating performances, recently showed fans her well-deserved seaside vacation. Taking a break from her busy schedule, Malavika exuded effortless beauty, merging fashion with wanderlust. Stunning floral swimwear photos shared on her social media platform left followers in awe. Clad in a floral bikini and sarong, she exudes an air of relaxation, reminding us that downtime can be just as glamorous as the red carpet. Zendaya Stuns in Exquisite Ensembles From the ‘Challengers’ Press Tour, Here’s a Complete Compilation of the Looks She Wore (View Pics and Videos).

Malavika Mohanan in Floral Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

