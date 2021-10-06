Malavika Mohanan has always been a fashion inspiration for style fanatics. She is always experimenting with her looks and is often surprising her fans with stunning outfits. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, and it comes as no surprise that the South Indian actress was looking hot as hell.

Malavika donned a powder blue bandeau with polka dots print on it. She paired the sexy top with pink dhoti pants. She accentuated the look by adding a septum ring and golden chain on her waist. Her makeup was minimal, making her ensemble do all the talking.

Check Out Her Photos Below:

Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)