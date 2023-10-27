Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023's opening night saw many celebrities in attendance. Right from desi girl Priyanka Chopra, the fashionista Sonam Kapoor to TV's diva Tejasswi Prakash, actresses made sure to turn heads with their style on the red carpet of the event. While PeeCee went dramatic for the prestigious night, it was Sonam who blended creativity and style together. Check out all the celebrities who made an impression at MAMI 2023's first day with their style shenanigans. Have a look. Priyanka Chopra at MAMI 2023! Actress Slays in Halter Neck Floor-Sweeping Dress Paired With Jacket for Prestigious Event (View Pics).

Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Palak Tiwari

Soundarya Sharma

Tejasswi Prakash

Priyanka Chopra

Tara Sutaria

Sonam Kapoor

Sunny Leone

Nikki Tamboli

