At the grand celebration of Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, glitz and glamour enveloped the event as starlets Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor radiated elegance in stunning red lehengas paired with golden blouses. The gentlemen, including Agastya Nanda and The Archies Gang, donned sophisticated black kurta pajamas adorned with intricate embroidery, perfectly complementing the ladies' attire. The coordinated ethnic outfits added a touch of finesse to the star-studded affair, setting a fashion statement at the extravagant Diwali soirée. Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Tamannaah Bhatia Oozes Glam in Shimmery Saree at the Starry Event (View Pics & Video).

Watch The Archies Gang At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

