Mannara Chopra may not be the Bigg Boss 17 winner, but she undoubtedly captivated the audience's hearts with her demeanour, charm, and simplicity. Recently, the actress was spotted at Jigna Vora's Birthday bash, elegantly dressed in a royal blue mini dress. Complementing her attire, Mannara opted for a striking crimson red lipstick, leaving her hair cascading down in an open style. This perfect fusion of the blue dress and red lipstick undeniably set her apart from the crowd, making her a standout presence at the event. Bigg Boss 17 Success Party: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and Others Jam to Show's Theme Song at the Bash (Watch Video).

Mannara Chopra's Video: