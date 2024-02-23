(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Mannara Chopra Shines Bright Like a Diamond In Sexy Blue Mini Dress at Jigna Vora's Birthday Bash! (Watch Video)
Mannara Chopra surely knows how to make an appearance, and the Bigg Boss 17 contestant was seen at Jigna Vora's birthday bash.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 23, 2024 10:30 AM IST