Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F redefine vacation chic, creating a sizzling escape in matching hot pink bikinis, and we are obsessed! The Miss World 2017 recently posted an aesthetic photo dump of her vacation, but the highlight was Manushi's picture with her gal pal and actress Alaya F. The vibrant duo looked beautiful with their sultry style. The bold choice of their hot pink bikinis energy radiated charming and chic energy. At the same time, the twinning of outfits showcases their synergy, making them the ultimate bikini babes of the vacation scene. As captured in the enticing pictures, the duo enjoys the peaceful nature surrounding them and celebrates friendship most stylishly. This poolside fashion statement of Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F defines fun and sophistication, inspiring wanderlust and giving major fashion inspiration for your ultimate best friend escapade. Dive in to witness their sizzling looks! Alaya F's Vacation Is All About Poolside Glam and Pizza Floatie Lounging! Actress Turns Up the Heat in Sizzling Bikinis and Chic Co-Ord Sets (View Pics).

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F's Twin In Hot Pink Bikinis

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

