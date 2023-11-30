Masaba Gupta unveiled her edgy yet classy style at the Vogue Forces Of Fashion 2023 event, donning a black cut-out dress with a biscuit bralette. Embodying body positivity and forward-thinking fashion, the multi-talented designer flaunts one of her new creations from House Of Masaba. The sleeveless, straight-fit full-length dress features a daring side cut, revealing a biscuit-Coloured bralette and high-waist undergarments adorned with gold pins. This unconventional peek-a-boo outfit immediately captured everyone's attention, emphasising the Masaba Masaba star's unique fashion sense. Complemented by asymmetrical bangles, dramatic hoops, bronze-toned makeup, and sleek raven-black hair, the ensemble exudes confidence and style, making the designer stand out at the event. Masaba Gupta Birthday: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures and Calls the Designer ‘Masaba Masi’ in Her Heartfelt Post.

Masaba Gupta Embrace Her Curves in a Stunning Peek-A-Boo Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

