OH.MY.GOD. (in my best Janice voice). Kim Kardashian has dropped racy snaps from SKIMS photoshoot on Instagram and FIRE is all I can think of. Yep, the dynamic duo and internet’s new favourite BFFs, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have collaborated to give the sauciest photoshoot results EVER. Oh, come ‘on, allow us to be a tad bit dramatic.

The internet models who were seen bonding at the 2021 MTV VMAs joined hands to do a sultry photoshoot for Kim K’s SKIMS, who take pride in making next-generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear! Both Megan and Kourtney are looking hot AF and we leave you to that.

Can You Find a Hotter Duo Than This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Really? Hotter Than This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

You Got to Be Kidding Me, Call Fire Department NOW!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)