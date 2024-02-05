Megan Fox showcased her fearless fashion sense in her Grammy viewing party outfit. She embraced the trending mob wife aesthetic by opting for a bold chainmail dress over beige lingerie. Megan accessorised with a pitch-black fur coat, chrome silver heels, and a handbag, but it was her attention-grabbing lip clip-on that stole the show. Embracing the "more is more" mantra, her edgy beauty spectrum included smokey eyes, generous mascara, and glossy pink lips, complementing her standout bubblegum pink hair. The daring diva proved that she could turn heads effortlessly in any outfit. Megan Fox Will Set Your Screen on Fire With Braless See-Through Top and Leather Skirt; Transformers Actress Shares Hot Pics On Insta!.

Megan Fox's Look From Grammys Viewing Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

