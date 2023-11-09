One simply can't deny Megan Fox's boldness! Fox is undeniably one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood, and she proved it once more. Whatever she wears turns out to be fashion for the entire world, and she is not at all shy to flaunt her assets. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures where she sported a sheer brown tank top with no bra and a high-waisted leather skirt that fell to her ankles. She paired the look with black leather boot heels and her newly dyed fiery red hair. To keep her look more dramatic, she opted for glossy lipstick and blue butterfly hair clips. In one picture, Megan, gazed sultrily at the camera while holding her poetry book, Pretty Boys are Poisonous. Megan Fox Flashes Underboob and Toned Butt in Green String Thongkini, View Transformers Actor’s Hot Insta Pics.

Check Out Megan Fox's Instagram Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

