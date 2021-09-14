Tennis Star Naomi Osaka appeared all gracious at her first Met Gala event as she went on to serve a powerful red carpet look that she highlighted to be the celebration of her cultural heritage. The four-time Grand Slam winner donned a colourful Louis Vuitton outfit which was a classic corseted dress topped with various layers of silk and satin. Meanwhile, the theme for Met Gala 2021 is "In America: A Lexico of Fashion," which honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute while celebrating the modern American culture.

Check Out Naomi Osaka's Impressive Look at Met Gala 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

