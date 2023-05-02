Who ever said Diamonds are girls best friend, said it true! Those sparkly white stones can memorise anyone and we are not complaining. Talking about Diamonds and fashion, this year's Met Gala was a star-studded affair and no doubt actor Priyanka Chopra dazzled brightly. The actor was a delight in black and white at the star-studded at the red carpet but the expensive necklace she wore with the outfit was a star in its own right. The necklace had a blue laguna diamond which is alone worth at least ₹25 million, that translates to ₹204.5 crore ( Indian value). Well, it is to be heard that the necklace will be auctioned later. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Black Gown With Thigh-Slit and Regal Bell Sleeves; Citadel Star Poses With Hubby Nick Jonas on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Check Out Another Image

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

