Miley Cyrus never fails to amaze with her daring fashion choices, and her recent Instagram post is no exception. The singer-songwriter dropped some stunning clicks of herself in an all-black ensemble that exudes sultriness. Sporting a black bodycon midi dress with a black cut-out bralette meticulously covered by a lace fabric, whilst mesh cascading her hands. She paired the dress with sheer black tights and added even more mystery with huge black eyeglasses with a diamond studded G initial . She opted for a sleek, tight bun and dark beige lips to enhance her bold allure, creating a glam makeup look that perfectly complements her outfit. And, of course, Miley finished her look with a pair of black strappy heels, adding an extra touch of sophistication. Please scroll down to see her latest show-stopping look! Miley Cyrus Looks Opulently Gorgeous As She Arrives at Her ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Launch Party in Glittery Black Dress and Sea Green Jacket – Here’s How Twitterati Reacted to Her New Album.

Bold and Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

