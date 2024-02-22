Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown rang in her 20th birthday with a bang, surrounded by her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and their crew at an epic celebration! Millie dazzled in a chic strapless white dress that oozed glamour. Completing the look with silver rings and earrings, she was the epitome of effortless style. With makeup on point, featuring a radiant, dewy base, flushed pink cheeks, and a pop of glossy pink lipstick and eyeshadow, she exuded fresh vibes all night long. And let's not forget her elegant updo, adding the perfect touch of sophistication to her party ensemble! Millie Bobby Brown Birthday: Best Red Carpet Looks of the 'Stranger Things' Actress.

View Millie Bobby Brown’s 20th Birthday Bash Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

