Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the winner of Miss Universe 2022. She was crowned by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021. The beauty has been showered with congratulatory posts across social media platforms. The new Miss Universe holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion design with a minor in fibers. She works as a designer creating eco-friendly clothing. Well, one must have seen R’Bonney Gabriel’s stunning outfits at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, oozing chic glamour. But one must also see how Miss Universe 2022 grabbed eyeballs with her fashion choices before winning the esteemed beauty title. Take a look at her seven trendy pictures that ooze grace and glamour. Miss Universe 2022 Winner Name and Country: R’Bonney Gabriel of United States Wins Crown at 71st Miss Universe Competition.

Sharp And Edgy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Slaying It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

STUNNING

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Fit And Fab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Rocking The Upcycled Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Princess In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Stunner In Beaded Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

