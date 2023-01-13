Miss Universe 2023 has begun in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, and Divita Rai from India managed to make jaws drop with her stunning outfit. She took to the stage dressed as a golden bird, a symbol of the wealth of India’s rich cultural heritage. The event was hosted by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur and Executive Producer of Miss Universe Organization Nick Teplitz. She wore a 101-panelled lengha in hand-woven tissue fabric from Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh. She even wore metallic structured wings to depict the power of nourishment and care that India has shown. Take a look at her beautiful outfit here. Miss Universe 2023 Permits Married Women and Mothers To Participate in the Beauty Pageant; Updated Rules Do Not Require Women To Reveal Marital or Parental Status!

View Her Costume Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Diva (@missdivaorg)

