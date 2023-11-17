It's all about Miss Universe 2023 and this year's formidable contestants! Having graced the stage in a national costume mirroring the splendor of her archipelago, this years contestant Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee is set to dominate the stage with her classy, sassy, and sassy catwalk. In the preliminary swimsuit competition, the Philippines' representative set the stage ablaze in a stunning red shimmery swimsuit, exuding sheer grace. Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Dee Stuns in National Costume Show for Preliminary Competition, Reflect A Tapestry of Unity and Heritage (View Pics and Video).

Check Out Michelle Marquez Dee's Cat Walk:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)